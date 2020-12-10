The UPS Store of Lawton and the Toys for Tots Literacy program have set a large goal for the annual program this year.
Yvonne Landmark, co-owner of the Lawton UPS store, said she is setting a goal of 5,000 books for this year’s annual donation drive. This is almost double last year’s collection of 2,600.
“Every dollar donated buys a book,” Landmark said. “Every book comes back to Lawton and is given to a child in need. These books don’t get stuck in the library, but go to schools and girls and boys clubs for the children.”
“The Toys for Tots Literacy Program give the most economically disadvantaged children the ability to compete academically and to succeed in life by providing them direct access to resources that will enhance their ability to read and to communicate effectively,” Landmark said.
Through their relationships with children’s book publishers, the Toys for Tots Foundation is able to purchase books at a deep discount. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit local children in need or the libraries, schools, and existing programs that serve them.
“Every dollar makes a difference,” Landmark said. “Four quarters or 500 bucks, every single penny goes to books. There’s no admin fees. It all goes to putting books in children’s hands.”
Donate cash or new books at the Lawton The UPS Store located at 341 NW 2nd or any Lawton UPS Store. Donations are also accepted online at toysfortots.org/literacy. To find the nearest location, go to www.theupsstore.com.