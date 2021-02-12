In September of last year, the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma kicked off its 2020-2021 campaign with a target goal of $1.25 million dollars. It was an ambitious goal, spurred on by surging need for funds do to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, as the campaign prepares to come to a close next month, the United Way is over $100,000 off of its goal and is hoping to spread the word that donations are still needed.
“We have taken some hits this year. We can see in industries that were hit hard by the pandemic, donations had to shrink. Many people were laid off and that is going to affect the amount we are able to raise through payroll deductions. In addition, corporate gifts from hard hit industries shrank or in some cases didn’t come through,” United Way Community Engagement Manager Frank Myers said.
Despite the challenges facing the organization, Myers did report some bright spots, including over $170,000 in new donations. These new donors helped alleviate losses in other more traditional revenue streams.
“Our community really came through,” Myers said.
With COVID-19 rules in place, many businesses were not able to hold their normal fundraising events. But they were able to step up in other ways, according to Myers.
“Our business partners really stepped up and used technology to introduce their employees to our nonprofit partners in a way that they haven’t in the past. We gave virtual tours and were able to reach out and virtually visit branch locations in places we haven’t been able to go in person even before the pandemic,” Myers said. “We had several businesses do a campaign with us for the first time like Hilliary Communications. Dustin Hilliary served as this year’s campaign chair, got his business signed up and was able to reach out to several new donors in addition to bringing on his own business.”
Some of the organizations largest traditional donors have been able to continue their support this year, including Goodyear Tire and Rubber which just wrapped up its fundraising campaign pledging $466,366.13 to the United Way’s cause.
“We are very pleased that our plant team came forward to contribute this amount to United Way,” Goodyear Manufacturing Director Lester Brooks said. “I am proud of our associates. We conducted our campaign last fall in the face of a pandemic and after our associates had returned from furloughs a few months earlier. Their contributions are a testimony to their continued interest in supporting our local community even though — and especially when — times are difficult.”
Another success story, according to Myers, came from the City of Lawton which also has traditionally been a large supporter of the organization.
“They are always great to work with and big supporters, but this year we saw a 15 percent increase in donations,” Myers said.
Despite those bright spots, donations still remain below the intended goal. But Myers is hopeful that the community will step up before March 31, the campaign’s final day, to meet it.
“We still have a long way to go so we need as much help as possible,” Myers said. “I hope anyone reading this will consider donating. Help us reach our goal and get our neighbors the help they need.”