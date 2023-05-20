Run for the Wall

KCA Veterans Commander Kristopher Killsfirst, middle, speaks to Jerry Wilkins, Midway Route Coordinator of "Run for the Wall," right.

 Johannes Becht/Staff

The song of freedom rumbled onto Fort Sill Friday morning.

For once, it wasn't the sound of exploding ordinances on the post's ranges; it was a roar from vets to honor those who serve and those who sacrificed all for its melody.

Tags

Recommended for you