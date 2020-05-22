The City of Lawton issued a permit Friday for the Vaska Theatre's weekend outdoor screenings so, as they say in the biz: "The show must go on."
Vaska owner/operator Justin Hackney said the venue, 1902 NW Ferris, is hosting outdoor viewings this weekend. “Terminator 2” is slated for tonight and “Wreck It Ralph” is on the bill Saturday. Both viewings are slated to begin at 9 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $8.
Following contention between Hackney and the City of Lawton, he said that Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski called Friday afternoon and they resolved part of their recent issues by issuing a permit for this weekend's movies.
The theatre owner told The Constitution he appreciated the online support of the many members of the community who have contacted the City of Lawton in support or have supported the venue with social media commentary.
The issue of a citation for improper zoning for a drive-in a Neighborhood Services officer reported to police regarding a screening of "Ghostbusters" has not been resolved at this point, however.