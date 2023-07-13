With temperatures reaching over 100 degrees this week, The Salvation Army has opened a cooling station at their Community Services Center, 1306 SW E.
The cooling station is open from 1-9 p.m. on days with a heat advisory or warning, or when temperatures reach over 98 degrees. The cooling station is open for everyone who needs relief from the extreme heat, according to a release. The Community Services Center is located on Southwest E Avenue, between Southwest 13th Street and Southwest 14th Street.