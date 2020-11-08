The multi-month story of the 2010 disappearance and death of Aja Johnson became a national tale that shifted from tragedy to mystery and returned to tragedy in its conclusion.
From its beginnings in an RV parked at a Geronimo home in early January 2010 to her and her abductor’s bodies being found by authorities on a little-used dirt road near Lake Thunderbird on March 29, 2010, it was a story that gripped. For many, including the investigators working to find her, that 7 year old girl became everyone’s lost child.
The story of the investigation began on Jan. 24, 2010, when Aja’s mother, Tonya, 37, was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death inside an RV parked at her sister’s Geronimo home. Following a search of the trailer, a hammer was found. It would later be determined to be one of the murder weapons.
Two days later, Lester Hobbs, 47, was charged in Comanche County District Court with felony counts of murder, kidnapping and flight from justice.
Married since November 2005, Hobbs and Tonya Hobbs had recently separated before the incident. According to her family, her visit with the estranged husband was an attempt to reconcile the relationship. Her body was discovered by her sister, who pried open the door to the RV when no one answered the door and there were no signs of activity.
The hunt for Aja took on an added importance due to her need for her prescription medicines. She suffered from bipolar disorder, attention hyperactivity disorder and sleep disorders. And she was in the company of her stepfather who she most likely saw savage her mother to death.
The pair disappeared, seemingly, without a trace. For nine weeks, including during the throes of an historic February ice storm, Comanche County law enforcement was joined by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals, along with a horrified public, joined together to look for the pair.
Nationally and locally, the story, exploded. At the first of what would become daily press conferences by representatives of all the law enforcement agencies, over two dozen members of different press and media were on hand. As weeks waned, those numbers fell to the most local of news outlets.
Aja’s tale and the manhunt for Hobbs received almost weekly attention throughout the ordeal from the television show “America’s Most Wanted.” During an interview at that time, show host and executive producer John Walsh said he grew to know the case intimately.
Walsh’s own son, Adam, had been taken in the early 1980s from a Florida department store and later killed. Deceased serial killer and noted false confessor to crimes Ottis Toole admitted to the crime. Investigators have never conclusively determined the validity to his claims.
The search for Hobbs’ 1992 Toyota Paseo became intense. He had an extensive criminal record and his estranged wife has petitioned for a protective order for herself, Aja and another daughter the August before the murder.
“He (Hobbs) often said he hated that child (Aja),” Walsh said during the interview. “He is a brutal, brutal, horrible, horrible, dangerous guy.”
Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy Dan Keith, who retired in late-spring of 2020, was another of the searchers who found the hunt for Aja had become personal. He would tear up and become somber during interviews over the duration of the hunt. But for the longest time, he held out hope like few others, making several appeals to the public for assistance.
“The public are our eyes and ears,” he said in 2010. “As long as we keep it alive out there, we’re keeping her alive.”
Those hopes for a better conclusion to this tale ended on March 29, 2010, when Hobbs’ car and two bodies were discovered down a patch of hard to travel road near Lake Thunderbird in Norman. The historic ice storm that swept over most of the state in early-February had closed off travel to and from the location. It wouldn’t be until the thaw almost two months later when resolution was found. When Aja and Hobbs’ were identified as the people found at the scene, it brought a sad sense of closure to the case.
The findings of the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy of Aja showed her death was a “homicide” with “violent death with possible neck injury” as the manner of death. Aja suffered “4 to 5 horizontal diagonal” cuts to her neck. Her body was so badly decomposed that little else could be determined, but there no signs she’d ingested antifreeze, as it was learned that Hobbs had.
Aja had been found lying outside the car, covered in leaves and a blanket. She had become partially mummified and skeletonized, providing evidence she’d been at that site for a long time.
Hobbs was found inside the Paseo, along with a suicide note. The car’s radiator overfill jug had been removed from its place in the engine compartment. The Medical Examiner discovered he’d committed suicide by drinking antifreeze.
Aja’s grandmother, Alice Dunkin said at that time that hurt remained. But, she said, “We’ve got closure now that we know he’s not torturing her or molesting her.”
The discovery knocked the wind out of many who made efforts to finding a better resolution to the situation. In the end, there was no resolution satisfying.
Following the discovery of Johnson and Hobbs’ bodies, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent in Charge Richard Goss chose to shine a spotlight on the reach of domestic abuse. He called it the heart of the crime and story that preceded and followed.
“I want to use this to bring attention to the social aspect in our country that allows the cycle of spousal abuse,” he said, “and how we can get children out of an abusive environment and assure them a safe, healthy and happy life.”