With a flick of the trigger at the starting gate, Cubmaster 4118 Paul Green restarted a Scouts BSA tradition dormant the past three years in Lawton.
The pinewood derby returned to Central Plaza recently with races through the day. Outside the doorway to FISTA II, two long silver tracks were set up as the de facto drag strip for the small cars.
Young 5-year-old Lions Malcolm Wilmes and Christian Palmer placed their racers into the starting position. Of course, they had a little help from a small stepladder to get their cars into position.
Smiling wide with fists balled up in excitement, Wilmes’ enthusiasm for the event was palpable. Both boys raced to the end of the track to watch how their racers compared.
The pinewood derby is a wood car racing event of the Scouts BSA (Boy Scouts of America) and are run by packs of the Cub Scouts program. But all Scouts serve one another.
Although he wasn’t a Scout as child, Brandon Disher has found a pack; he’s Cubmaster of Pack 183. His son, Hunter is now a third grader at Freedom Elementary. He’s also a Bear.
Disher was painting a custom wood racer for the Fort Sill Commanding General that would feature buffalo silhouettes in its paint job. He said, along with a cool paint job, there’s two things to keep in mind while building your racer from pine wood, plastic wheels and metal axles.
“Aerodynamics,” he said, “and you’ve got to make sure the weight is distributed to the right places.”
But a cool paint job can’t hurt. Fellow parent and pack leader Lelani Wilson and her soon to be Eagle Scout son Silas, 14, each responded with the secret ingredient and, no, it’s not nitrous oxide: “flames.” Silas showed his champion model he’d brought with him.
“This was a first-place car when he was a Webelo,” she said.
District Executive Candace Hammond said the parameters for the cars are pretty simple: each car must be from a block of wood, four 1 ¾-inch plastic wheels and four nails for axles, must weigh 5 ounces or less, can only be 7 inches long and no more that 2 ¾-inches wide, and must have 3/8-inch clearance under the body to be able to race the track.
After the annual event was shut down for the past three years due to pandemic precautions, Hammond said it was expected that 50 or 60 Scouts of all ages would race Saturday. Over 500 total have raced within their respective local packs, she said.
“We’re real excited,” she said.
A later race would bring out the kids in some big kids when businesses and local VIPs would race for their young audience. Hammond said it’s all about showing you’re never too old to enjoy a good old pinewood derby.
“I want to see the kids seeing adults having fun,” she said.
At that point, the kids were already well ahead in the race.