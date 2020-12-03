It may take a miracle to pull off a traditional holiday parade this year as communities across the state face the grinchily reality of a Christmas season during the age of COVID-19.
Altus and Duncan are two cities that may pull off that miracle when they hold their Christmas parades this month.
Duncan will host “Christmas Movies on Main Street,” parade at 3 p.m. Saturday and Altus will hold its 40th annual parade from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 12.
“‘Christmas Movies’ is going to be a fun theme to watch,” said Destiny Ahlfenger, executive director of Main Street Duncan, “and allows the opportunity to be really creative.”
The Duncan Police Department will lead Duncan’s parade in a variety of vehicles including ATV’s and the SWAT vehicle. Santa Claus will be the parade caboose atop the classic Duncan sleigh and led by reindeer. The downtown Duncan merchants will provide discounted shopping, gift with purchase, and more the day of the parade.
The downtown eateries are offering lunch specials and the Palace Theater will show “Frozen” with free admission. Food trucks, that are members of Main Street Duncan, will be on-site as well as the restaurants and eateries offering delicious deals of the day. The Well will open its doors for the Restroom Ministry as well.
“It’s time for us to have some normalcy,” said Altus Christmas Parade Chair Debbie Davis. “Our children, grandchildren, grandparents and the elderly need this parade.”
This is quite a different story from a time just a few months ago when the city was considering canceling the parade all together or even having a “drive by” parade where the floats would remain stationary and the audience would drive by the floats.
Davis said the although the parade is happening, it will look a little different. In honor of first responders, the city has designated law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and local medical staff as grand marshals of this year’s parade. The city is asking participants and parade goers to wear masks and social distance as much as possible. She also said parade participants will not be throwing or handing out anything.
One thing that will not be different Davis said, will be the grand finale, which will be the jolly man from the North Pole.
“We’re so excited that Santa Claus will be in the parade this year,” Davis said. “We weren’t quite sure with the pandemic and all, but Santa Claus will be there.”
Altus and Duncan have taken measures they believe will ensure the safety of everyone involved, including revelers and parade participants.
“The volunteers and board members have talked extensively about how to have a safe and fun parade,” said Ahlfenger, “and we believe we can accomplish that for our community.”