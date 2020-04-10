U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday announced the temporary closure of two areas within Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge because its managers cannot at this time protect the health and safety of its employees or visitors to these parts of the refuge.
The two areas are the Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area and The Narrows area which includes Forty Foot Hole. With limited medical resources and limited personnel available, restricting access to these areas will help mitigate the risk to the public and to refuge first responders.
The health and safety of refuge visitors, first responders and employees is Fish and Wildlife’s No. 1 priority, and these closures are necessary under current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.
Though the Wilderness and the Narrows area are closed, the rest of the Public Use Area remains open, except for the Refuge Visitor Center and Camp Doris campground.
Fish and Wildlife is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A reopening date has not been determined at this time and agency officials will update that status over time and provide updates on the refuge website and social media channels.
Refuge personnel urge visitors to do their part when visiting Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and to follow CDC guidance and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Safer at Home Executive Order to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by limiting group size to 10 people; maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.
Updates about Fish and Wildlife’s response to coronavirus will be posted at https://www.fws.gov/home/public-health-update.html.
Please check the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge website for updates and changes of operations or postponement of events and programs. You can find it at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains/.