The Lawton Constitution directed $10,000 last week to three local charities to help those organizations further their missions in Southwest Oklahoma.
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma received $4,000, Marie Detty Youth Services received $4,000 and Lawton Public School Foundation received $2,000.
The gifts came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local non-profit or non-profits to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 11 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“Every year, when we’re asked for our recommendation, it’s so challenging because we know there are so many worthwhile organizations,” said Constitution Publisher David Stringer. “But being able to ‘pay it forward’, with the support and generosity of the Walls family, is very gratifying, and allows us to help out in a small way, thanking the community for continuing to support us and our efforts to produce a quality local news product.”
The Lawton Public School Foundation provides grants to classroom teachers who in turn use those funds to enhance student learning. United Way of Southwest Oklahoma serves nine counties in Southwest Oklahoma and provides funds for more than 30 social programs with 18 partner agencies. Marie Detty Youth & Family Service Center offers a variety of services for the vulnerable in our community, including youth, family, individual and group services. The organization also provides several prevention programs and counseling services in addition to running the New Directions Women’s Shelter and Parker Pointe Girls’ Group Home.
“The three organizations in Lawton were chosen this year because of their continued commitment to helping others,” said Managing Editor Dee Ann Patterson.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees vote on distribution.
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through The Constitution include the Comanche County Memorial Hospital Foundation and Arts for All, among many others.
Organizations that received grants for 2021 provide housing assistance, meals, job training, counseling, animal rescue and adoption, healthcare to the underinsured and literacy courses, among other worthwhile endeavors.
In the past 10 years, the foundation has given more than $3 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and in Lawton, Oklahoma.
“Walls Foundation grants allow us to have a significant impact on non-profits that enrich our community and the efforts of local volunteers,” Stringer said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including job creation, community building, accountability journalism, marketing to help local businesses reach audiences and more. I’m proud to be a part of that mission.”