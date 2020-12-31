The Last Page

As we close the chapter of our lives called 2020, more than ever we anticipate and hope for a brighter, shinier, happier 2021.
Sadly, as we reflected on 2020, our thoughts were first drawn to the negative. A divisive presidential election. A global pandemic that had devastating impacts on local businesses and, more importantly, claimed the lives of friends and neighbors. When many of us sought to do good, we were often attacked. Such is the culture of a society dominated by social media and the addiction to instant gratification and a “look at me” mindset.
But we quickly recovered. The chance to sit down and talk to our neighbors, a call from a concerned customer, rightfully upset about a minor problem, provided the opportunity for collaboration, gratitude and the sharing of holiday joy.
We remember the hundreds of hours spent reporting stories of inspiration and generosity, the smiles and graciousness of friends and neighbors like you. We remember that we’re thankful for the advertisers which fund about 70 percent of this operation. The subscribers who tell us we’ve done a good job and, yes, also the ones who point out the shortcomings. Why? Because at least we know they care.
And we want you to know that we care, too. Newspapers, like most endeavors, are produced by people. People who aren’t perfect. And we’re mindful that our success is tied to your success, and that of the rest of Southwest Oklahoma. We cherish our connection to the region, and to the people who make it so special.
It’s doubtful that few of us will look at 2020 with fond remembrance. But we will look back with a sense of accomplishment. We made it. And so did you. Perhaps with a few more wrinkles and bruises, but you’re still standing. And we’re here. Standing right beside you.
Thank you.