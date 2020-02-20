Bret the buffalo’s Holy City hangout has been undergoing some renovation.
With the restroom renovation, dirt smoothing and brush clearing, Bret, who takes a daily walk around the Holy City, has been keeping his distance.
The Holy City’s restrooms, now open to the public, were completely remodeled inside, including the plumbing, according to Deena Dolch, Holy City caretaker. Many stainless steel features were added and the bathrooms were modernized. New sidewalks and a wheelchair access ramp also were poured.
“It looks really nice,” Dolch said. “It’s so wonderful to have the bathrooms ready before the Easter Pageant.”
Dolch said she has also seen a huge difference with the amount of people visiting and staying a while since the restrooms have been open.
With the restroom renovations complete, additional benches around the Holy City and handrails along the sidewalks to the bathroom are being added. The path from the bathrooms to the Christ statue also has been cleared and smoothed.
“Our sincere thanks to the McMahon Foundation for providing funds to renovate the restrooms,” Dolch said.
Years down the line, long-term plans include a plaza that would include a new gift shop and museum, according to Dolch. Shorter-term goals remodeling the Moses room and changing the carpet in the chapel, among other maintenance items.
“There is a struggle to come up with funding,” Dolch said. “We run strictly off donations. We very much appreciate them.
“We always welcome volunteers, especially with the Easter Pageant,” Dolch said. “Organizations in the area looking for service projects or an adoption project are welcome.”
Those interested in donating may contact the Holy City caretaker at 580-429-3361 or through Facebook at the Holy City of the Wichitas. There are many items in the gift shop that raise funds for the Holy City, such as books, photos and bricks for the walkways.
The annual Easter Pageant will take place from around sunset until approximately 11:45 p.m. on April 4 and 11.
“No matter what kind of day I’m having, when I come across that hill, I feel a peace that comes over me,” Sonja Hamill, board member of the Holy City Board of Directors, said.
Bret the buffalo would likely agree.