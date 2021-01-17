After a December plea for help, the Holy City of the Wichitas has received enough money to keep the icon open, at least for a little longer, said Holy City board members James Britt and David Dunsworth.
“We have been greatly blessed by the people who have donated to this awesome place,” said Britt. “The people realized we were struggling, and are still struggling and came to help.”
Britt and Dunsworth said along with keeping the park open and making every dollar donated stretch as far as possible, there will be an Easter Pageant this year.
Normally, donations received during the Easter Pageant are enough to support the pageant throughout the year but due to COVID-19, the board of directors was forced to delay the pageant, which is held annually at Easter, until October. A delay, Britt and Dunsworth said, that almost closed the Southwest Oklahoma landmark permanently. They said winter is always a financially difficult time for the Holy City, but with the short notice and meager turnout for the October production of the pageant, the board didn’t have the donations to get them through the rest of the year.
“Even if I have to use the headlights on my car to light it up, there will be a pageant this year,” said Dunsworth. “Not having a pageant till October last year is why we’re in the position we’re in right now.”
Dunsworth said even with the donations received so far, the City isn’t out of the woods yet. They are hoping the donations continue to come in and would like to see some annual support from a group or organization that guarantees the City would never close. Dunsworth said he was unable to disclose how much money has been donated so far, but he said current funds are being used to catch up on overdue bills as well as restocking the gift shop.
With the promise of a pageant this year, Dunsworth said “Sign up Sunday,” the traditional day when volunteers will show up to join the cast or production crew, will happen at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21. He said he hopes to see all the usual volunteers as well as first-timers and “make this the best year ever.” He also asked the community of Lawton to help in any way possible.
“We would like to thank those who donated and who will donate,” said Dunsworth. “We would like to reach out to the community of Lawton for donations or help with the upkeep of the City. If you have a special skill, we’ll take that too.”
The Holy City of the Wichitas, located in Southwest Oklahoma, has been a staple in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge since the late 1920s. It has given Oklahoma the longest-running Passion Play for 95 years — bringing the story of the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ to thousands from across the nation and around the world. Britt said more visitors than ever came over the summer after the pandemic began, but donations trickled down.
“Right after March, we were busier this past summer than we’ve been the entire time I’ve been here,” Britt said. “I think it’s because we’re outdoors mainly and a lot of people came out here because they didn’t have anywhere else to go. You couldn’t be indoors and no large gatherings and all that and so people came here and that really helped us, but the summer died off.”
The pageant began in 1926 under the direction of the Rev. Anthony Mark Wallock who persuaded men to carry a piano up into the mountains so that choirs from different Lawton area churches could perform songs in celebration of Easter. Over time the production evolved into a full-fledged pageant known as the Wichita Mountains Easter Pageant, drawing a crowd of 40,000 in 1934.
The first buildings for what became known as the Holy City of the Wichitas were completed by the Federal Works Progress Administration (WPA), which included the walls and gateway to Jerusalem, the Temple Court, Pilate’s judgment hall, the Garden of Gethsemane and the rock shrines.
Donations may be made on the Holy City of the Wichita’s Facebook page, in person at the Holy City, or mailed to The Holy City of the Wichitas, P.O. Box 465, Medicine Park, OK 73557. Donations may be tax deductible, check with your tax professional.