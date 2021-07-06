The Greater Lawton Rotary club reflected their “service above self” mantra recently.
On June 24, the Greater Lawton Rotary club had its installation banquet of new officers at the Hilton Garden Inn, 135 NW 2nd. The club spent the duration of the event reminiscing over the past year and casting new goals and visions for the coming year.
President Jim Landmark focused on the good that has been accomplished throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Through many trials and tribulations, the rotary clubs continued to strive to keep their motto alive, Service Above Self.
Even during a pandemic, the Greater Lawton Rotary Club saw a 200% increase in their contribution to POLIO PLUS, a 35-year partnership that eradicate polio from countries where it remains endemic. The club delivered dictionaries to Lawton public school third graders and gave six scholarship awards to high school graduates within the community.
The Greater Lawton Rotary Club had 10 Paul Harris Achievements, an award for the recognition of individuals who contribute the Rotary foundation. The organization always saw an increase in endowment contributions and added new members to the club.
The Greater Lawton Rotary Club looks ahead with incoming President Deborah Pratt. She introduced the 2021 Rotary Theme, Serve to Change Lives.
“As Rotarians we will look to the future, with considerable strengths, ingenuity, decisiveness, flexibility and integrity,” said Pratt.