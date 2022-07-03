The Flowers of Ukraine: War forces a family from Ukraine to Oklahoma

"I left my home, my family and all my flowers behind."

"Now I understand this will be a very long, and very cruel, war."

"Our relatives in Russia, they do not believe that there is a war going on."

"Ukraine, she is holding for now. But that is probably only because of help from America and Europe."

Oklahoma has long been a refuge for Ukrainians

The Ukraine-Oklahoma connection is not a new one. People from the region now known as Ukraine have been settling in Oklahoma since before statehood. Around 70 Ukrainians listed the area arrived in the United States between 1901 and 1908 to settle in what was then known as Indian territory, according to immigration records from the time.

“Some formed small farming communities around Jones and Harrah in Oklahoma County,” Mara Sukholutskaya writes in “The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture.”

Around the beginning of the 1920s Ukrainian settlers in Oklahoma established the first Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the state, St. John Ukrainian National Greek Catholic Church, west of Harrah, Oklahoma. According to Sukholutskaya, the building burned twice, once in 1923 shortly after its construction, and again in 1949. The congregation established a new, concrete building the following year in Jones, Oklahoma.

By 1920, many families from the Carpathian region of modern Ukraine had settled in the coal-mining region of southeastern Oklahoma, according to Sukholutskaya.

More Ukrainians settled in the state as a direct result of World War II. Families who chose not to remain in Soviet Ukraine found their way to America and eventually travelled west to live in Oklahoma.

“Their journey to America often involved refugee camps and stops in other countries. Some women married American soldiers, thereby facilitating passage to the United States,” Sukholutskaya writes.

With the end of the Soviet Union and the establishment of a free Ukraine in 1991 even more Ukrainians left their home country for Oklahoma.

“The composition of this latest group significantly differed from first immigrants. Although most of the reasons for leaving had not changed, with improvement of economic conditions being the cornerstone, the social profile is rather different,” Sukholutskaya writes. “Many of the recent immigrants are professionals who obtained work contracts with the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, and other colleges and companies.”

By the 1990s there were close to 2,000 Ukrainians living in the Sooner state. One of the most prominent among them, Dr. Steven Tkach, established the Oklahoma Friends of Ukraine, an organization established in 1993. The organization exists to facilitate educational and cultural opportunities for Ukrainians in the state and serves as a hub for information on the history of Ukrainians in Oklahoma.