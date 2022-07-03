The Flowers of Ukraine: War forces a family from Ukraine to Oklahoma

It was Halyna Rybakova’s birthday when the bombing started.
Almost nothing could soothe her nerves in those first weeks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine — nothing, except for her flower garden.
In the garden with her flowers Halyna could be at peace, at least for a moment. All thoughts of violence, broken glass and falling bombs pushed from her mind. Among the hyacinths and roses there was no war. No orphans. No dead lying in the streets. But even the garden could not separate her from the fear that she or her husband could be killed before they ever got the chance to see their daughter and granddaughter in America again.
So eventually they did the only thing they could do.
“We ran. We ran from Ukraine with a little bag. Forty years of life together and all we could carry with us was in that little bag. I left my home, my family and all my flowers behind,” Halyna recounted through the translation of her daughter, Mila Eppler, from the safety and comfort of Mila’s sister-in-law’s couch in Norman, Oklahoma.
There were whispers of war in the weeks leading up to the Russian invasion. American President Joe Biden was on television warning Russian President Vladimir Putin not to enter the country. Ukrainian news stations were discussing troops amassing along the border. But Halyna never expected to be huddling in the basement on her birthday while explosions rattled the windows in her home outside of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.
When the war began, Halyna and her husband, Mykhailo, believed it would last no more than a few weeks. But as time wore on, and the tally of the dead began to climb, it became increasingly clear to the couple the fighting would not relent any time soon.
In the immediate aftermath of the invasion, Mykhailo continued to report to his job at a local military hospital where he worked as an electrician. Public transportation stopped running a few days after the first bombs fell, so he walked into the city each day. He passed soldiers digging trenches, filling sandbags and creating fortified points of defense. At work, he helped the doctors and nurses move non-essential equipment out of the hospital in order to make room for those who were injured in the fighting.
Back at home, Halyna spent her days alternating between hiding in the basement or hiding in the bathroom. All the while fearing for her husband’s life as reports came in on television that the Russians were targeting military installations, like the hospital he reported to everyday.
Before they fled, people in their neighborhood began to succumb to strokes and panic attacks due to the pressure of living in a war zone. On the night they decided it was time to leave, Halyna’s blood pressure reached dangerous levels, and getting medication to treat it had become nearly impossible.
“I knew it was time to go then. I was deathly scared,” Halyna said.
Mykhailo agreed.
“Where I was working at the military hospital was becoming dangerous. At some point (the Russians) started bombing military targets in the city. They bombed a military airport and another military installation, I was really feeling like the hospital would be next,” Mykhailo said. “At first, I was thinking I had a job, it was an important job. And I did not believe that the war would last long. Now I understand this will be a very long, and very cruel, war.”
They packed a bag with just the essentials and traveled to the nearest train station where they were told people were being taken out of the country under cover of darkness.
There was no schedule for the trains; they came in staccato bursts to thwart Russian attacks. The couple waited on the platform for hours with only the constant klaxon of the air raid sirens to keep them company.
Trains came and went through the station without stopping. Until, hours after their arrival, an opportunity arose out of tragedy.
“A woman had died on one of the trains, so the train stopped long enough to move the body off. That’s when we were able to get on,” Halyna said. “We were on the train for maybe six, seven hours. I sat on the floor and my husband stood. There were no lights on to avoid the Russian bombs.”
After the train came a four-hour car ride before the couple made it to the border of Slovaki. There they began a new journey to Prague, in the Czech Republic where they were able to contact their daughter and begin the process of applying for a visa to travel to the United States.
Seeds on the wind
Now, as they sit under the sun on a warm Oklahoma summer day, it would be almost impossible to tell from a distance that Halyna and Mykhailo recently fled a war zone. The couple laugh with their daughter, dote on their grandchild and enjoy coffee and cake.
But sit with them for a time and the signs become clear. You can see it in Halyna’s face, in the quilt of her skin, heavy with thoughts of home. You can hear it in Mykhailo’s voice, even if you do not speak Ukrainian, in the timbre of his words and the way he draws out his answers when asked about his homeland. You can see it in the way Halyna places a hand on her blue and yellow bracelets, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, when she speaks about the country. And in the way Mykahilo’s smile fades by degrees as he recalls the fighting.
Their daughter, Mila, has been living in Oklahoma for a few years. She grew up in Zhytomyr, situated in the ancient forests of northwestern Ukraine, among the first generation of free children who were born in the wake of the country’s independence from the former U.S.S.R.
She had never planned to leave her native country, but fell in love with an American, Andrew Eppler, and the two moved to the United States where they married and recently had a daughter.
When she first arrived in the United States, Mila knew the distance between her and her parents would be hard. But after the war began, the distance started to feel insurmountable.
“I was in touch with them every two hours, day or night, it didn’t matter. I wasn’t sleeping much,” Mila said.
When they finally escaped, Mila felt the tension ease — but shortly after they left the country, the fighting intensified. She worried about her friends, and other members of her family, who were left behind.
“Since my parents left (Ukraine), my anxiety has gone down, but other, even more horrible things started happening in Ukraine. It’s hard to explain this feeling, when you see your people being tortured. I can’t even read about it. People are going through terrible things in Ukraine,” Mila said. “I realize that we take too much for granted. Nobody knows what can happen, even in a safe and peaceful country. It’s time to be grateful for what we have.”
In between moments of levity and moments of stark recollection, Halyna takes out her phone and pulls up pictures of their home in Ukraine. In the pictures she is smiling. There is an obvious difference in her smile then, before the war, and her smile now. These photos, from before the bombs fell, show a woman unburdened by nightmares, a woman at peace in her garden, among her flowers.
“Our neighbors, they have checked in on the house once or twice. But they have their own worries, their own things to do. So, it is not really being taken care of, my flowers are not really being taken care of,” Halyna said.
Oklahoma is a far cry from Ukraine, though by no means unfamiliar to its people. The first Ukrainians settled in Oklahoma near the beginning of the 20th century. Around 70 Ukrainians called the territory home between 1901 and 1908, according to immigration records. But nevertheless, life here has taken some adjustment for the two.
Mykhailo speaks very little English, and Halyna even less. They have relied on their daughter for translation. Mila, her husband Andrew, and her in-laws Sarah and Lance Janda have helped the couple adjust to life in the United States as best they can. They enjoy American television, movies and food — they don’t even mind the weather — but they miss the comforts they left behind, their routines and the familiar faces.
Halyna helps Mila with the baby and tries to stay in touch with friends and family back home. Mykhailo finds comfort in the familiarity of labor, helping to construct a home on some land owned by the Eppler family — a house they may one day live in if they find they cannot return to Ukraine.
During their final days back home, their day-to-day concerns were focused on survival. Would the Russians target Mykhailo’s work that day? Would the basement make an adequate shelter for Halyna during the bombings? Could they find the medication they needed? Would the heat stay on? What about the electricity? Here, their most pressing concerns are far less existential.
They hope to find a doctor who speaks Ukrainian. Mykhailo has long-term concerns about finding work and both worry about the people they left behind. But the couple agrees being in Oklahoma with their daughter and their granddaughter has been a blessing.
“They were my push to get out of Ukraine,” Halyna said. “We are very grateful to have made it here.”
Safely removed from the war, Mykhailo said it was important people understood what was happening in Ukraine. The big, national story was important, but so too were the smaller, personal stories.
“We think it is important that we tell our story,” Mykhailo said.