A celebration 120 years in the making will continues Friday with the “120 Roundabout Celebration” — a community-wide celebration commemorating Lawton turning 120 years old.
The City of Lawton and Women that VOTE Arts Corporation have come together to coordinate the “12 Roundabout” celebration and encourage the community to participate by visiting stations spread across the city.
This initiative incorporates a dozen celebration stations, where citizens can visit to get their 120 Roundabout Punch Card punched. Citizens visiting at least six of the 12 locations may be entered to win a prize valued at $500. Citizens visiting all 12 locations may be entered to have a name etched into Lawton history forever on a bench to be placed at Shepler Park. To win in either category, a person must be present at the culminating event on Aug. 22.
The fun continues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Leslie Powell Art Gallery at 620 SW D. Two poets, Maureen Durant and Ben Myers, will conduct readings of a selection of their poetry. Durant will read “Skirmishes on the Okie-Irish Boarder” — a biographical poem about her childhood in Lawton, family history and her affiliation with Fort Sill. Myers will read from his newest book, “Black Sunday”, which is composed of sonnets from the Oklahoma Dust Bowl.
The celebration continues into Saturday with several events happening around town. Early risers can eat with the Lawton Rangers who will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast. The cost is $5 per plate and service members and veterans eat free. Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. till the food runs out at the LO Ranch Clubhouse, 2004 SE 60th Street.
The Lawton Farmers Market is celebrating its 13th year, alongside Lawton, with National Farmers Market Week. The market will open at 8 a.m. to Noon at Cameron Stadium, 2800W. Gore. Attendees are invited to get their Roundabout Tickets punched and enjoy a piece of birthday cake. The market will also have a fun, market-themed scavenger hunt for the kids.
Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris, will offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can enjoy the human history of the Great Plains with interactive exhibits, an indoor theater, and more historical facts about the region.
Mattie Beal’s home, 1008 SW 5th, is also offering free admission where guests will be taken inside the life of Mattie Beal and her times.
Lawton Arts and Humanities, supported by Lawton Community Theatre is celebrating 70 years of Lawton Community Theater by hosting an art workshop from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris. The art workshop is geared toward families with an emphasis on children. There also will be a behind-the-scenes tour of the auditorium, showing the entertainment venue and reception areas.
Lawton Public Library will host a come-and-go event bookmark craft session from 1-4 p.m. for all ages. The library has historical photos of Lawton to create bookmarks.
The Lawton Constitution will open their doors to the public at 102 SW 3rd from 1 to 4 p.m. The tour will provide history markers in Lawton’s history with photos from 1950s and 1960s. Old equipment will be present for viewing like typesetters, the first digital camera used by the publication and a hot type, a printing technology developed late in the 19th century. Historical pictures will be displayed with curators to speak more about the publication’s history.
The party is just getting started at 2 p.m. Sunday when The Lawton Constitution premieres “In the Shadow of the Wichita’s,” the first of a four-part documentary series about Lawton and the region. The documentary centers around the history, life, heritage and culture of Lawton. In the first installment, the documentary will dive deeper into the landscape before Lawton was an established city. After the video, there will be a discussion panel with the director and producer of the docuseries, Gary Reddin, and others for the audience to talk and ask questions.