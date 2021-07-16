For the first time ever, the Blue and the Brave is hosting a free youth archery clinic.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Blue and the Brave organization will take 50 kids to Huffine Farm 7 miles east of Fletcher for an archery camp. Owner of the farm, Ed Huffine takes great pride in giving back to kids and veterans, said Blue and the Brave founder Kurt Short. The main mission of the Blue and the Brave to give a safe and fun outlet for all veterans and first responders.
“It was something we wanted to do for the kids. As a fishing and hunting organization, we felt this was a safe way to get the kids involved and a gateway for more outdoor related events,” said Short.
Keith Hagen of Hunting the Southern Plains and Southern Plains taxidermy is bringing his crew to teach kids how to properly engage in archery. Campers will get the opportunity to learn the basic form of hunting and understand scent control and the quietness aspect of hunting.
The idea came to Short about two months ago. With the continuing urge to give back to the community, Short began making calls to get all the materials for the event. Short was able to get targets donated by Cinnamon Creek Ranch and the bows were donated by Archery Traditions in Yukon.
“Archery is the easiest place to get started when you first start hunting. It does not involve firearms, so it’s safer for the kids,“ said Short. “Our philosophy is if kids are too busy outdoors, they can’t get in trouble and they have a positive direction for their energy.”
This event is something the organization wanted to hold for a long time. Short said a kid friendly event to spark interest in archery and outdoor activity is one of the goals the Blue and the Brave have toward the community.
“It is important for us. We want to give back to community since we are all locally based. If we can do it through hunting, something that we love here at the Blue and the Brave, it even makes it more special,” he said.
For Short and the rest of the Blue and Brave members, it is all about giving back to the community.
“What excites me the most is seeing the smiles on the kids faces because they are having fun,” said Short. “Most importantly, we want everyone to have a good time so we can continue to do things like this in the future.”