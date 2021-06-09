Four local organizations will join forces to raise money for four different charities during The Big Drive.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the west side of the Homeland parking lot, 6734 Cache Road.
Looking to invest in the community, Events By Our Team, Sweet Temptationz Car Club, Revolution Coffee and Stop & Shop Local are organizations dedicated to giving back. The conglomerate hopes to raise a minimum of $4,000, and has set a goal of $5,000. All proceeds raised at the event will be equally divided among Family Promise, The Silent War Foundation, TFI Oklahoma and Children United.
Families can visit vendor booths, watch the car, truck and motorcycle show, live auction and live music. Cars, trucks and motorcycles can register from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. to enter the show. Multiple cash and trophy prizes are up for grabs in the car, truck and motorcycle show. Multiple vendors have signed up to sell their wares, as well as some nonprofit organizations to raise money.
In addition, a pinewood derby has been added.
For those who enjoy a physical challenge, the National Guard will be on-site with their inflatable obstacle course. Oklahoma Blood Institute also will be on site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This year, The Big Drive has added live music. Life Community Church will open with the national anthem and “Amazing Grace.” Bryan Gerhart will perform from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by Danny Carson from 1-4 p.m.
“We hope everyone in the community will come. We will have something for everyone. After the last year, small businesses and nonprofits truly struggled to raise money; this is one of our first big events since the pandemic,” said Kat Funaki, founder of Events By Our Team.
For more information and a full list of prizes, visit The Big Drive Facebook page, or contact Kat Funaki at eventsbyourteam@gmail.com.