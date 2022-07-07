Members of the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade gathered at the Old Post Quadrangle on Fort Sill on Wednesday to bid farewell to their old commander and to greet a new one.
The outgoing commander, Col. Judson Gillett, has led the brigade for two years, a particularly busy time for the brigade since it first moved onto Fort Sill from Fort Bliss, Texas, in 2008.
In that time, Gillett has seen the brigade through the COVID-19 pandemic and combat deployments as part of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq. The brigade also was involved in the evacuation of refugees during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.
Brig. Gen. David F. Stewart, the commander of the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command — of which the 31st is a part — praised Gillett’s accomplishments.
“Could you do any more in two years’ time?” Stewart said, addressing Gillett directly.
The ceremony began with all the members of the brigade not currently deployed marching into the quadrangle, where the more-than-100 men and women stood at attention for the duration.
At the center of the quadrangle, two Patriot Missile launchers had been wheeled in, looming high above the crowd and each of the speakers during the ceremony. Stewart used the backdrop to illustrate the kind of job Gillett and the brigade had done during their deployment.
“If you can imagine missiles firing out of those, for six months, that’s what these guys were seeing as our air defenders there,” Stewart said.
Gillett commended the incoming commander, Col. Ryan Schrock, and welcomed Schrock and his wife, Christie, to the post.
“I know you and Christie will take this brigade to the next level when I’m gone,” Gillett said.
Schrock thanked Gillett, Stewart and Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, the commanding general at Fort Sill, for the grand ceremony welcoming him to command.
“It has been so great to be brought onto the scene in classic fashion,” Schrock said.