Cuffs

DUNCAN — A visit with their father left two young girls medically treated and their father arrested for giving them marijuana edibles.

James Alan Sternadel Jr., 34, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with two felony counts of child abuse, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

