DUNCAN — A visit with their father left two young girls medically treated and their father arrested for giving them marijuana edibles.
James Alan Sternadel Jr., 34, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with two felony counts of child abuse, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison.
The girls’ mother took her two daughters, ages 6 and 3, to Duncan Regional Hospital on July 23 due to the girls being “tired and out of it,” the probable cause affidavit states. She said the girls had been at the home of their dad, Sternadel, where they spend every Sunday, and had fallen asleep immediately when they got to her house, Duncan Police Detective Zac Mitchell stated.
When the 6-year-old woke up, the mother asked her if Sternadel had given them medicine. It was learned he’d given each girl half of a marijuana gummy and the girl said Sternadel told her if she didn’t eat it he would “spank her,” the affidavit states. She said he’d bought the gummies at a drive-through and gave the girls the gummies before going to eat in Marlow, Mitchell stated.
Medical staff confirmed the girls had THC from marijuana in their systems, according to the affidavit. Mitchell was able to verify Sternadel had bought the gummies at the Bud Barn Dispensary at the Lawton/Duncan Y shortly before noon on July 23.
Free on $100,00 bond with the order to have no contact with the girls or to use any intoxicants, Sternadel returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 29, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.