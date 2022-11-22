Residents on the City of Lawton’s Thursday trash collection routes will have their trash picked up a day early this week because of Thanksgiving.
City of Lawton offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving, so residents who normally have trash collected on Thursday will have their trash collected on Wednesday instead. Those on the Friday collection route will have their normal collection, city officials said.
In addition, the city landfill will be closed Thursday, but will be open for normal operations Friday and Saturday. Lawton Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and won’t reopen until 9 a.m. Saturday.
City of Lawton offices will resume normal operations Nov. 28.
In addition to the City of Lawton, the Comanche County Courthouse also will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Normal operations will resume Nov. 28.