The joy in giving others a reason to be thankful this holiday season was motivation for Lawton FFA students Tuesday morning.
They are serving their community and learning the meaning of Thanksgiving through action.
Inside Kenzie McGill’s classroom at the Life Ready Center, she and her agriculture students were accepting donated foodstuffs to fix baskets for 160 requests for Thanksgiving meal assistance throughout Lawton Public Schools. The program is in its fifth or sixth year, she said.
“This is our community service project,” she said. “This is to help kids who wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving meal otherwise.”
As he loaded a Thanksgiving basket, MacArthur High School senior Gage Graham smiled. In his fourth year of FFA, he said knowing he and the other students are making a difference in a family’s lives is heartening.
“Most definitely, it makes me feel good,” he said.
Throughout Tuesday and until the end of school today, all of McGill’s students will be packing canned goods, gravy packs and more fixin’s as the donated supplies continue to come in from all the participating schools. In her first year with the program, she believes in its importance to be a part of community service.
McGill said since posting a Google request for meal requests as well as for donations, there has been a large amount of participation. Distribution will be Thursday, she said. With 160 requests, she believes their hopes will prevail for the holiday.
The students aren’t going to stop making things happen until all the requests are fulfilled, McGill said.
“We’ve never turned a family down before,” she said. ”We’ll have this finished by Wednesday to call the families and set it up.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.