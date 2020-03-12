MEDICINE PARK — It’s going to be a new look and new energy permeating Medicine Park this weekend as the festival season kicks off properly with the 10th Annual Park Stomp.
The annual festival, sponsored by the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority (MPEDA), will offer days of homegrown Americana music all in the name of a good time with a great soundtrack, according to Rodney Whaley, events director. He’s taking over the role pioneered by Dwight Cope and, he said, he’s got big shoes to fill.
A main feature that will remain the same, according to Whaley, is that entry to the festival is free. You’ll get more than your money’s worth along Cobblestone Row those days.
One of the most noticeable new touches is the art for this year’s posters, not just for Park Stomp but also the Roots Ball, Rockin’ the Park and the season finale the Blues Ball. Artist Anthony Fontaine has come up with new designs that you’ll see everywhere that’s cool, as well as on either side of the Main Stage.
The imagery hearkens back to the retro visage of Medicine Park’s historic link to vacations and entertainment. Rustic, retro and yet modern, they imbue the events with the right vibe. Whaley said the art and artist fits the fests.
“He’s been so instrumental,” he said. “I had no idea how much work goes into these. He’s great.”
Fontaine said when Whaley asked him to take on the project, he got “very excited” because he’d been wanting to work on these posters for several years. He used the cobblestone community as cue for his creations.
“I tried my best to capture the aesthetic of Medicine Park in my artwork,” he said. “I wanted to use some natural elements as well as have a little fun. I had 100 percent artist freedom during these projects and that’s about as great as it gets for an artist. I love having creative control on projects and it doesn’t happen often.”
Beginning with the Park Stomp poster, Fontaine said much of his inspiration came from the music associated with the festival: bluegrass, mountain, stomp and holler. I wanted to take elements of the music and translate that into design. Ever the hockey fan, he used analogies from the sport to describe the experience.
“I loved the thought of a mountain man paddling a canoe full of instruments, and of course, taking his dog along with him,” he said. “This is one of the biggest projects I’ve ever had the pleasure to work on and I just went sticks out, won some creative battles, and was able to score a very awesome goal for the town of Medicine Park.”
Fontaine called the creative team from Medicine Park as well as their feedback incredible and something for which he feels fortunate to be a part
“I am beyond thankful that Rodney and team have trusted me to rebrand these music festivals,” he said. “I am looking forward to a very awesome year with this team.”
Any success this year, Whaley said is partly thanks to Fontaine.
“He’s become a really, really big part of that,” he said.
Whaley said there’s a lot of fun things going on with this year’s fest. He’s asking visitors to “get lost and find yourself.” They’ll be welcomed to witness the best funky bluegrass artists from across the nation.
“We’ve got a lot of travelin’ bands,” he said.
The artists performing are unbelievably talented, Whaley said. From Rick Fowble and the crew with Redgrass String Band to Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs and all points between, there’s pure talent. As a matter of fact, he said, Saturday night’s 8 p.m. set by Go On Git features a veritable supergroup of musicians who’ve played Park Stomp. Also, Norman’s Brad Fielder is a Medicine Park favorite.
“He’s in the scene around here,” Whaley said. “He has some fans, for sure.”
Following last year’s death of “Smilin’” Bob Lewis, Park Stomp favorites Tyrannosaurus Chicken are no more. Lewis’ bandmate Rachel Ammons will close out the festival at 9 p.m. Sunday and you can be sure the ol’ Chicken vibe will return with her.
Although MPEDA sponsors the festivities through town and the Main Stage, the informal kick-off is traditionally a Park Tavern affair. This year is no different with the Whispering Willows performing there at 8 p.m. Friday followed by the Redgrass String Band at 10 p.m. The next day will feature a 2 p.m. set by Sarah Wright before the show gets going proper.
And if you’re out for a day, why not stay for the weekend at the primitive camping site, Whaley said. It’s a musician’s favorite and jam sessions have been known to last past sunup. Stop by the White Buffalo and pay the $15 camping fee and set up.