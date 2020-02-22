TFI Family Connections foster care worker, Ashley Sims-Barker, recently received the Oklahoma Care (OkCARE) Social Service Award at the OkCARE 2020 Legislative Breakfast Award Ceremony.
OkCARE is a nonprofit network of Oklahoma agencies, both public and private, working together to provide quality care to troubled children and their families. OkCARE provides this annual award to a worker who champions providing quality care to children and families involved in the foster care system.
Sims-Barker has been serving at TFI for more than three years. She has more than eight years of child welfare experience, five of which she specialized in foster care. In her role at TFI she is responsible for actively recruiting and certifying foster families in Oklahoma, as well as the daily management and assessment of foster care placements in foster homes. Sims-Barker takes care of and supports foster families so they can provide the best, quality care to children in foster care.
“Ashley has always been an excellent advocate for foster families and the children they care for. She ensures that her foster families are well supported, and she actively advocates for and guides her families through the child welfare system,” said TFI Foster Care Supervisor Amy Bloodsworth. “Ashley maintains a high standard for herself and her duties in keeping Oklahoma’s children safe. TFI Family Connections is proud to have Ashley on our foster care team.”
TFI Family Connections, a private not-for profit 501©(3), is one of the largest foster care providers in Oklahoma. As a partner with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (DHS), we help support families throughout the foster care approval process, during placement and care of children in their homes, and help provide an understanding of the child welfare system.
“I am extremely humbled and grateful to have received this highly esteemed award from OkCARE,” said Sims-Barker. “Like my colleagues at TFI, I am devoted to strengthening families across Oklahoma.”