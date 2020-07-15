A Comanche County District judge this week denied the appeal of a Texas woman who first pleaded guilty two counts of manslaughter related to a fatal 2018 wreck that killed her infant son and a Walters woman.
Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth ruled against Cheyenne Castillo’s motion to withdraw her June 16 sentence after entering a blind plea of guilty in early March. Neuwirth ruled, following a hearing, that Castillo was fully advised of her rights before entering the plea.
The wreck killed Savannah Benefiel, 31, of Walters, who was a passenger in the other car, as well as Castillo’s infant son who was in her back seat. Benefiel’s husband, Rocky, was pinned behind the steering wheel and suffered serious injuries. Another child suffered an arm injury.
Castillo, 22, of Arlington, Texas, had pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter. Neuwirth sentenced her to serve five years on each charge. She also received a five-year deferred sentence for driving under the influence and causing great bodily injury. All counts are to be served concurrently. She was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and court costs.
The next week, Castillo submitted a handwritten statement of her intent to appeal in Comanche County District Court, records indicate. In her appeal, Castillo reasoned that she didn’t feel the judgment was fair and she would like another offer because she felt 10 years was extreme due to the circumstances.
In her plea, Castillo admitted she was under the influence of opiates and other drugs when she drove into oncoming traffic just south of Geronimo, according to the court affidavit.
A restitution hearing remains scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25, records indicate.