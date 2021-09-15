RANDLETT — A Wichita Falls, Texas, woman is in serious condition after being ejected during a Sunday night wreck in southern Cotton County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Monique D. Ramos, 25, was flown to United Regional Health Care of Wichita Falls, Texas, and admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal trunk injuries.
Ramos was driving a Buick Le Sabre southbound on Oklahoma 36 shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday when she became distracted near the Interstate 44 entrance ramp and crossed the center line, Trooper Morgan Harp reported. The car went off the roadway to the left, hit the guardrail and went airborne, rolling an undetermined number of times about 5 miles south of Randlett.
Investigators blamed inattentive driving.