A Texas woman entered a blind plea to causing a 2017 wreck that killed a Walters woman and her infant son.
Cheyenne Castillo, 22, entered a blind plea of guilty before District Judge Gerald Neuwirth Tuesday in Comanche County District Court to two counts of first-degree manslaughter and another count of driving under the influence.
Castillo’s plea is an admission she was under the influence of opiates and other drugs when she drove into oncoming traffic just south of Geronimo, according to the court affidavit.
The crash killed Savannah Benefiel, 31, of Walters, who was a passenger in the other car, as well as her infant son who was in the back seat. Benefiel’s husband, Rocky, was pinned behind the steering wheel and suffered serious injuries. Another child suffered an arm injury.
An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 8, 2018, and Castillo was taken into custody in January 2019. She has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Castillo returns to court at 9:30 a.m. May 5 for her formal sentencing, records indicate.