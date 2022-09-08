A woman from Texas is in trouble for allegations she tried to smuggle drugs into Lawton Correctional Facility.
Karina Jazmin Martinez, 25, of Arlington, Texas, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years behind bars.
Martinez was arrested following the incident Sunday at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road. She was seen giving a small package to an inmate during a visit and it was caught on security video, the probable cause affidavit states.
Contents of the package included: 10.95 grams of methamphetamine, 25.35 grams of marijuana and 331 blue pills weighing 36.74 grams of fentanyl, according to the affidavit.
Held on $10,000 bond, Martinez returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.