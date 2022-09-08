A woman from Texas is in trouble for allegations she tried to smuggle drugs into Lawton Correctional Facility.

Karina Jazmin Martinez, 25, of Arlington, Texas, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of bringing contraband (drugs) into jail/penal institution, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to five years behind bars.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

