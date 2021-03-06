FAXON — A Texas woman is in critical condition with injuries from at Friday morning wreck east of Faxon.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Shelby N. Underwood, 21, of Tool, Texas, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where she was admitted in critical condition with internal trunk injuries.
Underwood was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on Hurst Road, south of Logue Chapel Road, shortly after 10 a.m., when she went into a broad slide and struck a ditch, Trooper Jacob Dickinson said. The impact sent the Fusion rolling ¼-time before coming to rest on the passenger side.
Dickinson reported that Underwood was driving too fast for the road conditions when the wreck occurred. She was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger, Cody A. Sweeden, 19, of Lawton was treated and released from medical care. He was not wearing a seatbelt.