A Texas murder suspect was tracked down and arrested Thursday in Lawton.
Sgt. Elijah Garcia, Lawton Police information officer, said the U.S. Marshals office in the Lawton area received information that Cesar Armendariz may be in Lawton with family. He was wanted out of El Paso, Texas, for first-degree homicide.
Lawton police joined the marshals and Armendariz was tracked down and taken into custody without incident, Garcia said. He also was charged with narcotics possession.
Garcia said that once he is completed with his booking with LPD, Armendariz will be picked up by El Paso police.