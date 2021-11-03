DUNCAN — A Texas man is wanted for allegations he kidnapped, beat and threatened his girlfriend after a night of trick-or-treating with her daughter.
The Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Nathan Drew Brown, 31, of Lake Dallas, Texas, for allegations of kidnapping and planning to perform an act of violence, as well as a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, records indicate. The kidnapping charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Leslie Richardson was called Monday morning to a Stephens County home when a woman called 911, said she needed help and hung up. She was waiting on the porch, crying with a firearm on her lap, according to the probable cause affidavit. Richardson said she told him she had it because, “I was afraid he was going to come back.”
The deputy noticed the woman’s eye was swollen and bright red and her cheek was black and blue with swelling, the affidavit states. Her nose was also red with dried blood along her nostril. Her shirt was covered in dried blood, Richardson said.
The woman said her boyfriend, Brown, beat her up and left when she told him she called police. The two had been dating and he was staying at her home.
The couple began arguing during trick-or-treating with her daughter Sunday night. She said he believes she is cheating on him and refused to believe her denials, according to the affidavit.
Around 3 a.m. Monday, the argument turned violent, she said. She said Brown punched her face, slammed her face into a wall and put his hands around her throat, the affidavit states. She said he also hit her nose, causing it to bleed.
The woman said Brown said “awful and mean things to her,” Richardson said. She said she’d never seen him this way and “she really thought she was going to die,” according to the affidavit. At one point, she got away and went to her closet where she was able to retrieve her gun.
While trying to wake her daughter for school, the woman said Brown screamed at her. That’s when she tried to call 911 twice and hung up when he took her phone away from her, the affidavit states.
The woman’s cell phone rang constantly from Brown’s calls and texts. Later in the day, Brown sent text and audio telling the woman “he was going to kill her and himself” and that he would “attempt suicide by cop,” according to the affidavit.