DUNCAN — A Texas man entered an Alford plea on Friday to a felony charge of using a computer network to violate an Oklahoma statute, records indicate.
Jose Cruz Fernandez, a.k.a. Jose De La Paz Cruz-Fernandez or Jose Alvarez, 23, of Houston, Texas, entered the plea in Stephens County District Court. An Alford plea is a guilty plea in criminal court. However, with the plea, the defendant in a criminal case does not admit to the criminal act and asserts innocence.
As part of his plea, Fernandez is to be under two years supervised probation and he is to have no contact with the girl.
Investigators spoke with the mother of a runaway girl on March 31, 2019. She and her 15-year-old daughter had gone to church that morning and when it was over, she couldn’t find her daughter, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The investigator had dealt with the girl before and knew she communicated with unknown males through social media. He searched her school-assigned tablet and found her open Facebook account under a pseudonym. This is where he found messages from “Jose Alvarez,” the affidavit states.
It was learned “Alvarez” was going to come to Stephens County to pick the girl up. According to the affidavit, he’d also asked for nude photos of her and she complied. Their communications ended with her disappearance from church.
Believing there could have been a human trafficking connection, investigators received a warrant and through his cellphone service, discovered he was at a motel in Duncan, the affidavit states. Officers found him and the girl inside a room.
The girl admitted to what they’d discovered in her messages. She said the man she knew as “Alvarez” had come to pick her up to bring back to Texas for marriage. She told him to pick her up at her church.
The pair drove “immediately” to the motel where she said they’d had sex and fallen asleep. According to the affidavit, she woke up with him attempting to have sex with her. She refused and they went back to sleep. They had sex again after waking, she said. The girl said “Alvarez” didn’t wear a condom either time.
When the investigator asked her the man’s name, she said “Jose,” the affidavit states. The investigator said when he showed her the license with his real name of Fernandez, “she became emotional when she realized that this was not his actual name.”