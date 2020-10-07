A Texas man pleaded guilty to an October 2019 rape and kidnapping a man and his ex-girlfriend in Lawton.
Dolphin Wesley Cornelius Hock, 23, of Wichita Falls, Texas, pleaded guilty two felony counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree rape and a misdemeanor count of domestic abuse – assault and battery, Monday, before District Judge Irma Newburn, records indicate.
Hock accepted responsibility of the Oct. 19, 2019, incident involving his ex-girlfriend. According to the probable cause affidavit, Hock came into the woman’s home she shared with her current boyfriend, pointed a handgun and threatened to kill them both. He shot the hallway floor before striking the man in the head with the firearm. The woman said he head-butted her.
Hock threatened the man and his family if he went to police, according to the affidavit. He then let the man leave.
After dragging the woman by the hair into the bedroom, the affidavit states, Hock raped her before leaving. He was arrested Oct. 24 for another warrant and was in custody when investigators caught up with him on the rape and kidnapping case.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith, who is prosecuting the case, recommended Hock serve no less than 20 years in prison.
Hock returns to court at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 7 for his judgment and sentencing.