MARLOW — A 78 year old man died Saturday morning following a wreck south of Marlow.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Billy F. Spieler, of Nocona, Texas, died from his injuries at Duncan Regional Hospital.
Spieler was driving a Triumph motorcycle southbound on U.S. 81 with a group of motorcycles shortly before noon. When the group slowed down, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported that Spieler wasn’t paying attention and had to slam on his brakes which caused him to slide on the roadway. After sliding, the bike flipped for an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its side.
Although Spieler had a helmet with him, it was not in use, the report states.
The wreck was blamed on inattentive driving, according to the report.