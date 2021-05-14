DUNCAN — A Texas man is in jail for allegations of unwanted advances taken too far with his cousin in Duncan.
Joseph William Jones, 48, of Garland, Texas, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of sexual battery, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Duncan police received a call shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday by a woman who said Williams was making unwanted advances and wouldn’t leave, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Emotional and crying, she said Jones was her cousin and had arrived in town from Dallas the day before. According to the affidavit, he was homeless and she let him into her home.
At some point, she said Jones tried to kiss her and grabbed her breast. She fled the room and went into another where she climbed out the window and to her neighbor’s home where she called 911, the affidavit states.
When asked what happened, Jones told police he “put some boards on a door” and made a motion with his hands as if he and the woman had been arguing. He then said, “She may have been angry about an advancement he made,” according to Duncan Police Officer Jason Downs. He was placed under arrest.
Held on $100,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the victim, Jones returns to court at 9 a.m. June 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.