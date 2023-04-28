A Texas man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting one woman and of punching out another to near-unconsciousness.

Billy Joe Martin, 49, of Cooper, Texas, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the felony.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

