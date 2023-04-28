A Texas man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting one woman and of punching out another to near-unconsciousness.
Billy Joe Martin, 49, of Cooper, Texas, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the felony.
Martin was arrested shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday after police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn parking lot, 135 NW 2nd. Officers found one woman barely conscious in the front seat of a pickup with blood on her mouth and Martin nearby, according to the probable cause affidavit. Another woman near the truck was visibly distraught with blood on her face, investigators said.
Two witnesses said Martin was seen hitting, punching and slapping the woman inside the truck, the affidavit states. Witnesses said Martin was seen grabbing the other woman by the hair and pulling it.
The second woman told police Martin shoved his hands into her pants and sexually assaulted her. She said he was “violently” and aggressively kissing her after she tried to push him away, according to the affidavit. Other witnesses confirmed the events.
Held on $25,000 bond and with the order to have no contact with the women, Martin returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 1 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.