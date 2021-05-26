Stephens County is holding a Texas man on $100,000 after he refused to waive extradition back home after being arrested.
Clifton Allen Skinner, 39, of Decatur, Texas, made his initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of being a fugitive of justice, records indicate.
The Stephens County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charge was filed due to Skinner refusing to be returned to Texas. There is no record of how he was arrested and placed into Stephens County Detention Center custody.
According to the charge, Skinner fled Wise County, Texas, on May 20 when he was charged with a felony charge of theft of property, evading arrest with a previous conviction and marijuana possession. At the same time, he also was wanted in Cooke County, Texas, for allegations of evading arrest with a previous conviction, narcotics possession and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
Skinner, who is held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. June 30 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.