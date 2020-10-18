BLAIR — A Greer County wreck Friday afternoon sent a Texas couple to the hospital.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Michael J. Stewart was driving a Honda motorcycle northbound on U. S. 283 shortly after 4 p.m. when he went off the roadway to avoid a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Sharon K. Meinert. The maneuver failed and the bike struck the pickup, Trooper Richard Van Horn reported.
Meinert, 50, of Annona, Texas, was treated and released from Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus with internal trunk injuries, the report states. His passenger, Shayla A. Collins, 45, of Annona, Texas, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in good condition with internal trunk injuries. Van Horn reported they were both wearing helmets.
Meinert, 67, of Hobart, was not injured.
The trooper cited the bike’s maneuver as the cause of the wreck.