With gatherings for the holiday and the high infectiousness of the omicron variant of COVID-19, it’s a good time to remember we are still in the midst of a pandemic that’s killed over 800,000 Americans and millions worldwide.
This past week, President Joe Biden announced the federal government will provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.
As this more infections strain of the virus begins impacting Oklahoma, fears are that, following the holidays, there will be an even greater surge.
Brandie Combs, the District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said more testing is a good thing but the key to getting ahead of the virus is preventative measures. She noted that testing is readily available throughout the state, to include county health departments. Having more tests available is helpful.
“Testing is a great way for surveillance and to protect your loved ones, especially going into gatherings for the holidays,” she said. “However, it’s important to note that with home tests there isn’t any reporting requirements and the opportunity to sequence positive results isn’t possible which makes it difficult to have a good understanding of the presence of COVID in the state and the variants having the greatest impact on the state.”
Last Wednesday, the Department of Health reported Southwest Oklahoma had 406 new cases of COVID-19 with three new deaths the week prior.
Combs said that, in terms of testing, rapid tests are available but are targeted toward those who are symptomatic and/or have contacts to a positive case. She said the Department of Health is committed to providing timely access to testing and vaccines but wants people to do their part to ensure safety of the workers serving their health.
“We ask anyone with symptoms to remain in their car and call the office,” she said. “Our staff will come outside to collect the specimen.”
The first omicron variant cases have been found and are expected to spread at a statewide level. It’s part of the long-war against the virus, according to Keith Reed, interim Commissioner of Health.
“We have known for some time that COVID is not going anywhere, and understand that new variants are part of the evolution of the virus,” he said. “Early research is indicating that the mitigation methods we’ve been using to combat COVID-19 are still the best way to detect and prevent severe illness from the Omicron variant.”
Combs manages and supervises all county health department staff, programs, and local finances for nine county health departments throughout Southwest Oklahoma in Beckham, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman and Washita counties.
Combs said a cautious eye will be watching through the holidays to see what kind of impact is felt.
“While we anticipate reporting delays over the holidays, we will be watching closely for increased cases and more importantly, hospitalizations,” she said.
Reminding that the best defense against hospitalization or death is vaccination, Combs said they are available throughout the state and easily accessible on a walk-in basis at all the county health department.
In Comanche and Jackson counties, vaccines and testing are available Monday through Friday. Combs said not all counties have the same access but, due to personnel limitations, the accessibility isn’t as consistent.
“While we try strive to have this level of access in every county, the smaller counties only have one nurse,” she said. “If the nurse is out, we are not able to offer vaccines. It’s always best to call ahead to confirm availability and learn the best time to come. That allows us to be prepared for your visit thereby reducing wait times.”
COVID-19 vaccines are readily available for everyone 5 and older at a variety of providers across the state. Oklahomans can find vaccine appointments in their area by visiting a local pharmacy or personal provider, using the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal, visiting https://www.vaccines.gov/ or by calling 211.