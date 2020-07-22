Health departments in Jackson and Comanche counties are continuing their testing for COVID-19, amidst reports that Jackson County is reporting a surge in positive test results.
Brandie Combs, Region 5 regional director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, took to Facebook Tuesday to answer questions from the public as she offered updates on the spread of COVID-19 in the 10-county region that comprises District 5, which includes both counties.
Combs said positive numbers reported Monday (which indicated an increase of 46 positive cases in Jackson County between Friday and Monday) were “very conservative” because they were not fully reflective of the tests that had been done Friday during a joint testing event with the Bar-S plant in Altus. While Comanche County health officials said Monday they could not reveal any information, Combs said over the weekend that 608 individuals were tested at the site and there were 181 positive results. That event had been planned to test the 650 employees of Bar-S but was expanded to include the community, said plant officials who have not returned phone calls seeking comment.
Combs said Region 5 had 1,211 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, adding that although not all the test results had been reported, “we know we have some significant hotspots in this district.” She did not identify those hotspots.
She said that in relationship to Jackson County, Region 5 officials “know we have an increased number of cases,” adding those positive individuals are not contained within a certain location, meaning that rather than living in a congregate living situation, they are individuals going to work then going home to families. As of Monday, the county had 215 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a figure that increased to 219 by noon Tuesday.
The potential of those individuals spreading COVID-19 to family members and others is the reason health officials in Region 5 and across the state are working to identify positive cases so they can be cautioned to quarantine and those who have been in contact with them also can be warned, tested and, if positive, quarantined.
“We do not want to target anyone who is positive,” Combs said, adding the goal of health officials is to “stop the spread of this virus.”
Responding to a question about the hospitalization rate of patients in Jackson County, Combs said hospitals in southwest Oklahoma as a whole had not seen a significant increase in hospitalizations or ICU usage, as of Monday, which is not the case across Oklahoma. Health care officials in Oklahoma City have said some health care facilities are nearing capacity, although ICU beds available across the state as a whole remain good.
Combs also cautioned that limited information may be released about positive cases because of federal privacy guidelines. She said while health officials can encourage employers to put policies in place to require employees to tell them if they test positive, the health officials who do contact tracing and keep in daily contact with positive cases cannot tell employers of a positive employee.
She said the nursing staff talks to patients as they keep tabs on positive cases and “for the most part, we’re getting great cooperation. They are exceptions, obviously.”
Contact tracing — asking patients to identify the people they have been in contact with within 48 hours of symptoms appearing — is done to inform others they might be at risk.
“We’re not asking for contacts to harass them,” Combs said, explaining the idea is to notify those people of their potential risk and ensure those others are not symptomatic, asking them to quarantine at home until they know they are negative for COVID-19.
“It’s to reduce the spread,” she said.
Other highlights:
• County health departments have been working closely with superintendents as those officials make plans to return students to school. Combs said parents with suggestions or concerns should direct them to their superintendents, noting every school is being thoughtful in providing information. She said if a positive case appears in a school setting, “we’ll work with them” about procedures to contact trace and determine who needs to be excluded from a school setting and who may return. Combs said health departments are emphasizing the same thing for all school settings that is emphasized for the general population: wear facial coverings, social distance, wash your hands and do not touch your face, nose or mouth. “A lot of this is individual responsibility,” she said.
• Combs praised the cities of Lawton and Altus for implementing ordinances requiring people to wear facial coverings while inside public and commercial buildings, action that Norman, Stillwater and Oklahoma City also have taken. She said the decision will help contain the spread of COVID-19, which has begun to show some unique problems, including the fact the virus is spreading among younger residents and many in that younger population are asymptomatic. “You can be spreading this disease and not know it,” she said.
• Region 5 is increasing its POD (point of distribution) mobile testing sites, with sites set for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Walters; and 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. July 30 at Elgin Elementary School. Sites are posted on the health department Facebook site: Comanche County Health Department.
• The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases reported daily by the state health department “are very conservative,” Combs said, explaining positive cases depend on lab results. Notification to patients may lag four to seven days for private labs, and another two days before they are reported to the health department. Labs used by the health department have a lag of 24 to 36 hours, she said.