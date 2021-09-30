Following the withering testimony of the day’s first defense witness, a Lawton man admitted Wednesday morning to repeatedly raping a then-15-year-old girl.
It brought a cinematic end to the beginning of the third day of trial.
Robert Anthony Barnett, 42, pleaded guilty before Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe to felony counts of first-degree rape and lewd acts with a child under 16.
In his written confession, Barnett admitted to sexually abusing the girl when he was 39 years old and she was 15.
“I admit to having sexual intercourse with (victim) by use of threats against her will and consent,” he wrote.
After Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith closed the prosecution’s case Tuesday, Wednesday morning was intended for the defense rebuttal by Tressa Williams, Barnett’s counsel from Oklahoma Indigent Defense.
Barnett was accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl between August 2019 and January 2020.
The girl told a forensic interviewer from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) about the incidents. She said “she felt like nowhere in the house was it safe for her,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
The case turned from allegations to admittance with the first defense witness, the victim’s sister.
During the prosecution’s questioning, she was asked if she’d lied to DHS investigators about not believing her sister’s allegations. She said she had.
Williams asked the witness why she said she lied. She pointed to Barnett and said it was because he’d sexually abused her and she was afraid of him.
With that, Williams and Barnett conferred before asking Tayloe for the opportunity to plead guilty and end the trial. Despite Galbraith’s objection, the judge allowed him to enter a blind plea of guilty.
Tayloe ordered a pre-sentencing investigation be completed by Nov. 8 with Barnett returning to his courtroom at 3 p.m. two days later to receive his sentence at the judge’s discretion.
The lewd acts with a child count is punishable by between 3 to 20 years in prison and the rape charge is punishable by no less than five years in prison.
Barnett was charged in Comanche County District Court in June 2020.