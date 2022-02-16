It took a day to seat a jury but on its second day, the trial of a former Lawton City Councilman accused of embezzling $6,000 began with witness testimony.
As Caleb D. Davis watched the proceedings attentively, District Attorney Kyle Cabelka and defense counsel David Smith, of Norman, talked with the political donors and two of the then-candidates and now-council members at the heart of the case.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith to investigate the case in September 2018.
On Tuesday, Preston and Ashley Gates, of Lawton, shared testimony of donating a $6,000 check to “Think Lawton,” which identified Davis as its founder, administrator and moderator. Attorney Clay Hillis was identified as a supporter of the organization.
Preston Gates said he held a barbecue gathering at his camp at Lake Lawtonka on May 5, 2017, to make a public declaration to fund council candidates: Sean Fortenbaugh, Ward 6; Onreka Johnson, Ward 7; and Randy Warren, Ward 8; with a $6,000 check to be divided evenly among them. He testified to writing “6,7 and 8” on the “for” line of the check and it was visible on the exhibit shown to the five women and nine men serving as jurors and alternates.
“I expected the money to go to the Wards 6, 7 and 8 campaigns,” he said. “I don’t believe I’ve done anything illegal.”
All three candidates have since ascended to the council having won their races.
Cabelka noted the general counsel for the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, regarding the case in November 2018, “Think Lawton” could be viewed as a Municipal Political Committee, however, no state licenses or reports could be found for the organization.
Using its subpoena authority, the Ethics Commission looked at “Think Lawton’s” account records at Liberty National Bank. On Dec. 20, 2018, the records were provided to the OSBI and showed that Preston Gates had written a check to “Think Lawton” on May 20, 2017, that showed the money was to be divided among the three council candidates.
It was learned Davis had opened an individual account, “Caleb Davis/DBA Think Lawton” on May 22, 2017, and deposited the $6,000 check from Gates — it noted for “6,7,8” and was dated May 20, 2017. According to bank records, following the deposit, Davis immediately withdrew $5,500.
Preston Gates’ testified he doesn’t know where any of the money from the check went.
“That’s why we’re here today,” he answered Smith’s redirected questioning.
Preston Gates said Davis’ girlfriend Angela Stone, another “Think Lawton” member, was given $600 by him to get people out knocking on doors in the candidates’ respective wards.
Things turned between Davis and him, Preston Gates said, during a flight to Arkansas with Davis to look at a potential property purchase. He testified Davis asked him for $25,000 to go to flight school. After returning, he said, Davis offered a contract drawn up by local attorney Clay Hillis that he called “pretty slanted.”
At another point, Preston Gates said Davis had asked to pay $500 for campaign managers for the three candidates. Gates, his wife Ashley and Hillis were board members for Oklahoma Freedom Foundation (OFF), a PAC (political action committee). Davis served as Warren’s campaign manager, Stone as Johnson’s, and Mark Malone served as Fortenbaugh’s.
Ashley Gates testified she and her husband had paid for 250 T-shirts for a “Think Lawton” fundraiser. Selling at $20 apiece she said the shirts were stored at their home. In total, 117 shirts had been checked out by members to sell. The only two shirts she said she collected money for were sold by her.
Being named co-treasurers for OFF didn’t set well, said Ashley Gates. She said she didn’t think it was legal but went along with it for a while. No contributions were received during that time until they asked to be removed from its board.
Warren and Johnson testified to being aware of the Gates’ $6,000 donation and the understanding it was to be distributed equally. They testified they were unsure what had been spent by “Think Lawton” from the Gates’ donation toward their campaigns.
Following their elections, each later found out through speaking with the OSBI that OFF had made thousands of dollars in expenditures toward their campaigns for in-kind donations. How much came from “Think Lawton” is unknown.
“I don’t know because I didn’t get an invoice,” Warren testified Tuesday.
After speaking with the OSBI, Warren and Johnson testified that they, along with Fortenbaugh, were called to a meeting with Davis and Hillis where they were asked to sign an affidavit stating Davis spent more on their campaigns than they had received. Each said they declined.
Warren said he declined due to his personal attorney’s advisement; Johnson said she did it because the other two declined and because she doesn’t know how much “Think Lawton” helped in her campaign.
The trial is expected to resume at 9 a.m. today.
