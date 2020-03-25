CCMH healthcare officials received COVID-19 test results back this morning of two patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Comanche County, according to a press release from the hospital.
One patient tested through hospital screening protocol at CCMH and the other patient was screened and tested at the Assessment drive-through Center. Both patients and staff that have been in contact with these patients have been notified and all safeguards remain in place.
CCMH is in direct contact with the Comanche County Health Department who is taking the lead in the case investigations, according to the press release.
These two positive test results came in after the daily numbers are reported to the Oklahoma State Health Department and may not reflect in today’s report that is released.