Well water is in Lawton’s future, just as it was a key part of its past.
The City Council approved a $305,000 contract with Worth Hydrochem of Oklahoma earlier this month to coordinate a pilot program for a treatment facility to test on water that will be provided from a well being drilled in southeast Lawton. That drilling is part of a $1,225,930 contract the council awarded in April to Layne Christensen, which is working in Henderson Park near the old Park Lane Elementary School.
When that well comes on line, it will be the first time in decades that Lawton has relied on a water source other than lake water.
The work is tied to the City of Lawton’s analysis of alternate water sources, or ways to supplement water provided by lakes Ellsworth, Lawtonka and Waurika during times of extreme drought. Engineering firm Garver concluded that Lawton’s best option was well water, drilled into the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills aquifer that is under much of Comanche County.
Sites across Lawton were analyzed to situate wells with potential yields that make it worthwhile to drill and keep them. The process also means installing the infrastructure to transport that water to the southeast water treatment plant and building a treatment facility to remove pollutants unique to groundwater.
That process continued earlier this month with the contract awarded to Worth Hydrochem of Oklahoma. The contract specifies the firm will install self-contained equipment to confirm the treatability of the groundwater for potable use (human consumption). The primary pollutants to be targeted are arsenic, fluoride, iron, chloride and total dissolved solids, all naturally occurring elements or pollutants in the aquifer.
Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said the firm will be providing a portable treatment plant, one that can be set up at the well being drilled in Henderson Park.
He said the testing is necessary because well water has a different treatment process than lake water does, and that process must be confirmed by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ) after being tested as a pilot program. That means moving the portable plant on site to test the reverse osmosis and membrane filtration systems that will be best for water from the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills Aquifer. He and others say while there is plenty of water in the aquifer, little has been drawn by wells so there isn’t a lot of data.
“There’s not a history of treatability,” he said.
The pilot plant can be set up when the well is finished (the contractor is 1,100 feet into its 1,400-foot final depth), which Whisenhunt estimates will be three weeks. The test could begin a week later, he said, of a timetable that calls for 90 days of treatment so data can be collected and given to ODEQ for analysis.
“Once ODEQ accepts that pilot as a viable process for well water, then we’ll start on designs,” he said.
In the meantime, the city will look at six other test well sites. Whisenhunt said only the Henderson Park location must have the test conducted; treatment data collected there will be sufficient for other wells.
The well water will be transported to Lawton’s southeast water treatment plant, where it will be submitted to special treatment before being bended with lake water and discharged for final treatment. Whisenhunt has said conventional water treatment plants focus on pollutants found in surface water, such as bacteria and minerals. Contaminants found in groundwater typically are leached from surrounding soil and take a special treatment, to include a membrane, a thin material that can remove smaller particles as water passes through it.