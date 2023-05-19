ANADARKO — A Caddo County man pleaded guilty to making a false call of shots fired near the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb, causing a lockdown on Feb. 16.

On May 11, Donald Steven Tee Jr., 34, of Fort Cobb, entered his plea of guilty in Caddo County District Court to a felony charge of terrorism hoax, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

