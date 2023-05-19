ANADARKO — A Caddo County man pleaded guilty to making a false call of shots fired near the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb, causing a lockdown on Feb. 16.
On May 11, Donald Steven Tee Jr., 34, of Fort Cobb, entered his plea of guilty in Caddo County District Court to a felony charge of terrorism hoax, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
Tee was charged Feb. 24 after he was identified by investigators due to his “distinct speaking voice”.
The charge stems from a 10 a.m. Feb. 16 911 call regarding a possible active shooter at the tech center. The caller, Tee, said “a couple of guys” had shot at his truck with an “AR-15,” and he was hiding from the shooters in the front parking lot at the school, the probable cause affidavit states.
Law enforcement found no evidence of a vehicle being shot or that shots had even been fired at the campus which was locked down until given the all clear.
The call was mapped and investigators learned it had been made outside the Fort Cobb Post Office. The phone number tracked to a nearby apartment where deputies found Tee “hiding in the restroom of the apartment”; his phone showed a missed call from a deputy, the affidavit states.
A deputy listened to a copy of the initial call and after listening to Tee speak, determined the same voice was heard in each instance, according to the affidavit.
Following review of a competency exam, on May 5, Tee was found competent to stand trial. He waived his preliminary hearing and entered his guilty plea on May 11.
After being held on $10,000 bond since his initial court appearance, Tee is free on $5,000 bond.
Tee returns to court at 9 a.m. June 22 for his sentencing, records indicate..