GERONIMO — A head-on collision between an oil tanker truck and a SUV caused fire and chaos Wednesday morning just south of the Comanche/Cotton County line.
First responders were called around 11:30 a.m. after the collision, about 2/3-mile south of Logue Chapel Road on U.S. 277. They arrived to find a growing oil fire that made rescue attempts treacherous.
Emergency dispatchers passed on requests for tools to cut the injured drivers from their mangled vehicles. Those tasked with the rescue would be making their efforts from within the fire zone.
Fluid leaking from the tanker resulted in a grass fire, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
By the time the emergency was contained, the metal frame of the tanker truck lay burnt and twisted in the roadway. The SUV showed its damage as the driver’s side motor compartment was crushed and exposed up to the door.
Comanche County Emergency Management (CCEM) was called to the scene to help coordinate as Geronimo and Flower Mound’s volunteer fire departments joined Lawton Fire Battalion 2 and Walters volunteer firefighters to conduct the rescues while also battling flames fueled by oil and gusting winds in the mid-20 mph range blowing from the south/southwest.
The roadway was closed for two medi-flight helicopters to land and take the injured drivers.
“The drivers of both vehicles were flown from the scene by Survival Flight,” said Amy McGlone, CCEM public information officer. “It is unknown at this time the status of their injuries.”
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office posted deputies at Logue Chapel Road to divert southbound traffic and an Oklahoma Department of Transportation crew handled duties at the intersection just south of the wreck site.
The fire burned up an electrical pole at the site of the crash, as well as into property near a home. A Cotton Electric Cooperative crew arrived to cut the power before the pole could crack and tumble to the ground, bringing live electrical lines with it to the dry tinder grassland surrounding the scene.
Due to potential hazards from the burning fuel, the Oklahoma Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Quality were at the scene to assess the situation.
The roadway remained closed through the afternoon, reopening shortly after 5 p.m.
The OHP is investigating the wreck and expected to release more information soon.