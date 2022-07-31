Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority voted last week to approve a $15.2 million contract with Herring Construction, Lawton, to complete work ranging from construction of a new secured passenger holding area to upgrades to the terminal’s front entrance. Airport Director Barbara McNally said the project is on track to begin by September, with construction expected to last from 18 to 24 months.
Airport officials have characterized the upgrades as a modernization effort, one that already has given the airport a carousel-style baggage claim area to replace what had been a ramp system that opened the terminal directly to the outside.
McNally admits to being excited by the prospect of moving forward with the upgrades, saying the work will include alternates specifying a jet bridge (a covered walkway between an aircraft on the runway and the boarding gate) and new terrazzo tile in the main terminal, giving uniformity to the complex. Airport officials want the jet bridge because it means passengers no longer will have to walk on the tarmac to board or leave an aircraft.
Secured passenger holding area
The largest component of the project is the secured passenger holding area, where passengers who have gone through security screening wait until they board their aircraft. The new holding area will be twice as large as the one it replaces, built on the same site. Until that work is done, passengers are being held in a secured area near the new baggage claim area, built especially as a temporary holding area (it will be converted to storage once the new holding area is operational).
The completed project also will provide a larger area for TSA and the passengers they screen; separate corridors for deplaning and enplaning passengers; work in the car rental and airline areas, to include moving the checked baggage screening area out of public view; and upgrades to the terminal’s entrance, to include three large vestibule doors, a front canopy, landscaping and exterior facade work.
The renovation work attracted two bidders, including Herring Construction, with a total bid price of $15,219,568: $8,472,251 for the base bid (the new boarding gate); $5,130,012 for alternative 1 (everything else); $267,502 for alternative 2 (the terrazzo flooring); and $1,349,803 for alternative 3 (purchase of the loading bridge). While the bid was higher than the $14.59 million engineering estimate, it still was within the 10 percent federal requirement, meaning the airport authority could award it. Construction Unlimited of Oklahoma City bid $19.36 million.
Funding from multiple sources
Funding for the project is coming from multiple sources.
Garver, the airport’s consulting engineer, said the FAA already has allocated Lawton a $3,111,111 multi-year Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant, before the airport returns to its traditional $1 million a year AIP funding. A bipartisan infrastructure bill will allow an additional $5,169,920 to be added to the project in fiscal years 2022-2026.
The city’s 2019 Capital Improvements Program has a $2 million allocation for airport upgrades, and Garver said there are other funding possibilities officials already are pursuing, including the FAA Airport Terminal Program and congressional earmarks (Lawton is on Sen. Jim Inhofe’s list for $6.476 million).
The airport authority also can draw on a $9.5 million revenue note series, a mechanism essentially acting as a line of credit for the airport, said airport attorney Chuck Wade.
Wade said the project is a measure of how successful airport officials have been with upgrades over the years. He said while other airports typically rely on municipal funding, “this airport, with a few exceptions, is self funded.”