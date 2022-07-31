Airport secure area

This is what the secured area looks like at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. The area will be redesigned and enlarged as part of $15 million worth of upgrades planned at the airport.

 Courtesy photo

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is finally ready to move forward on the next phase of its terminal renovation project.

Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority voted last week to approve a $15.2 million contract with Herring Construction, Lawton, to complete work ranging from construction of a new secured passenger holding area to upgrades to the terminal’s front entrance. Airport Director Barbara McNally said the project is on track to begin by September, with construction expected to last from 18 to 24 months.

Recommended for you