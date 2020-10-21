As Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is ramping up for a runway repair project, work is continuing on the first of the major renovations planned inside its terminal.
Jet Commercial Construction is 265 days into a 480-day project that will rebuild the baggage claim area on the south end of the terminal, adding an inside carousel system that is common in other airports. The new system will replace the long-time system that relied on chutes that opened directly outside for baggage delivery, contained in a small crowded area of the terminal. That system also was not energy efficient, because its open chute doors allowed direct access to the outside during extreme weather.
The renovation project also will build a temporary passenger secured holding area and renovate the terminal’s general public area.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said most of the structure for the terminal project is put up and “is looking really, really good,” adding there is enough of the structure visible to show “how much larger it is.”
She said work is progressing well and contractors still appear to be ahead of schedule, with work this week to include laying the floor and beginning installation of drywall.
The south end of the terminal also will house a temporary passenger holding area, for passengers who have been through TSA security screening, but haven’t yet boarded their aircraft. That temporary holding area will be built in the next phase of the terminal upgrade, which will include demolition of the existing holding area and construction of an area twice as large, along with separated corridors for loading and unloading passengers, and a larger TSA screening area. Once the new passenger holding area is open, the temporary holding area will be converted to other use, airport officials said.
Jet Commercial Construction began work on the $3.8 million project in February. Airport passengers are being directed to the ticket area on the north end of the terminal to collect their baggage during the work, McNally said.