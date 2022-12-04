City of Lawton setting plans for School House Slough operations

In this file photo from 2021 individuals are coming in and out of School House Slough. The City of Lawton is losing its long-time School House Slough concessionaire, and tenants of the Lake Lawtonka concession area want to know how operations will be handled beginning Jan. 1.

 File photo

Tenants at School House Slough want a year-long lease while the City of Lawton works through a plan to assume control of the Lake Lawtonka concession after decades of private operation.

City officials and members of the Lakes and Land Commission met with some of the 225 tenants who hold leases with School House Slough Inc., the entity run by long-time concessionaire Kent Waller. Waller, who has operated the concession area on Lawtonka’s east side since May 1997, told City of Lawton officials earlier this year he would not be renewing his lease when it expires Dec. 31.

