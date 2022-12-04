Tenants at School House Slough want a year-long lease while the City of Lawton works through a plan to assume control of the Lake Lawtonka concession after decades of private operation.
City officials and members of the Lakes and Land Commission met with some of the 225 tenants who hold leases with School House Slough Inc., the entity run by long-time concessionaire Kent Waller. Waller, who has operated the concession area on Lawtonka’s east side since May 1997, told City of Lawton officials earlier this year he would not be renewing his lease when it expires Dec. 31.
When Waller’s lease with the city expires, so do the leases that his tenants hold for areas such as boat stalls and RV sites. The city’s solution, as confirmed by the City Council earlier this year: tenants will be given a four-month lease, with a month-to-month option thereafter while city staff determines exactly what it will do to ensure recreational operations continue at the city’s largest lake concession.
“I don’t think you’re going to know in a year,” one tenant told Lake and Land Commission members last week, as commissioners received were briefed on what is being done and addressed rumors that residents say are circulating because of a lack of information.
The proposal supported by several tenants — extend leases for a year while the city uses that time to come up with a plan — was well-received by city officials, including Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk and Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, Lakes and Land Commission chair.
“That’s not that bad of an idea at all,” Burk said, drawing agreement from Fortenbaugh, who said he will address the issue with the full council.
“I like that idea,” Fortenbaugh said.
The issue comes as city officials are trying to decide exactly what they will do with the School House Slough concession area in particular (there has been discussion about the city assuming operations, rather than hiring a private contractor) and what to do about lake recreation in general (something being addressed in a master plan now being created).
While Amy Sims had concerns about the Lake Ellsworth concession area she operates under an on-going lease with the city, Burk said the most immediate concern is School House Slough because the operations lease expires in less than a month and city staff must determine exactly what to do.
Burk also was quick to address the most prevalent rumor: tenants are going to be kicked off their property Jan. 1.
“There are no plans,” Burk said, adding while the final decisions will be made by the City Council, there are no existing plans to remove tenants. “Nothing has been decided yet.”
Burk said extending leases with existing tenants gives the city time to address issues, beginning with operations of the concession store. He said city staff is finalizing plans to release Requests for Proposals, a process to solicit input from entities that can operate general stores. The plan is to release RFPs by mid-January, Burk said, adding the city needs help because “we’ve not done this before.”
It’s a concern echoed by Mayor Stan Booker, who has a background in such businesses.
“I don’t want the city involved in a convenience store business,” Booker said, adding the question may not be can the city do it as much as should the city do it.
Burk said he anticipates the process to find someone to operate the store will delay its opening, meaning a store won’t be open when recreation begins to increase in the spring. In the meantime, city staff also will make recommendations on how the concession area will operate, and Burk said he understands there is some anxiety.
“There are a lot of people out there in limbo, and we appreciate that,” he said, adding while city staff will be looking at the issue, recommendations also are expected in the master plan being crafted by Associates.
Burk and Lakes Supervisor Jim Bonnarens said said there will be issues addressed pretty quickly, something that council members directed last month when they pointed to concerns about tenants swapping sites among themselves without permission and, more importantly, septic systems in tenant areas.
“We’ll start cleaning up that immediately,” Burk said of some practices, explaining that because Lake Lawtonka is a municipal water source, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board has guidelines to regulate pollutants that may wash into the lake. “We can’t risk our water source.”
Bonnarens said some analysis also is necessary because School House Slough operates differently than other concessions do. While School House Slough has year-round tenants, the City of Lawton does not because city-operated recreation areas do not allow year-round tenants, he said. Year-round use means tenants have added some things to their sites.
In addition to septic systems and showers, some sites have things such as permanent decks. Those additions might be in jeopardy if tenants cannot prove they secured building permits from the City of Lawton before erecting them, Bonnarens said.
Some residents were concerned about losing their ability to use their leased areas year-round, with one woman noting city-operated areas lost tenants — and revenue —after it forbade the year-round practice.
“Some of us have been out there a long time,” she said.
“Generations,” another man said.