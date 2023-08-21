Ten thefts over two months that saw over $2,750 worth of home improvement materials stolen led police to a man with a history of thefts being identified put in jail.

Mark Corbett, 35, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of larceny of merchandise from a retailer, records indicate. Due to three prior convictions, he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

