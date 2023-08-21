Ten thefts over two months that saw over $2,750 worth of home improvement materials stolen led police to a man with a history of thefts being identified put in jail.
Mark Corbett, 35, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of larceny of merchandise from a retailer, records indicate. Due to three prior convictions, he faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Lawton police began investigating on Aug. 10 after a Lowe’s loss prevention agent reported Corbett had been identified from store security video as stealing $2,757.46 of merchandise during 10 different visits between May 28 and July 24, the probable cause affidavit states.
Detective Michael Arzola stated he reviewed the video of the incidents and witnessed Corbett stealing from the store on each reported date, the affidavit states.
Corbett has three prior felony convictions in Comanche County: June 2022, malicious injury to property over $1,000, and possession of a stolen vehicle; and May 2023, grand larceny, records indicate. He also has several past misdemeanor cases regarding theft in Comanche County.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.